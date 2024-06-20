Prescription Health: Benefits and drawbacks to consuming coffee

It perks you up and provides a boost of energy, but what are the benefits and drawbacks of caffeine?

Caffeine may improve your performance during endurance exercise, and boost weight loss by temporarily suppressing your appetite and helping your body make more energy when digesting food.

Research from Johns Hopkins University shows caffeine may also sharpen your long-term memory, and one study found that caffeine applied directly to the skin of mice helped prevent UV light from causing skin cancer.

Beverages that contain caffeine, like coffee, contain powerful antioxidants.

“There are some studies that show a lot of nutrition benefits to coffee,” registered dietitian Ashley Hinds said.

Various studies have found coffee consumption may lessen your risk of developing certain cancers, diabetes, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other medical conditions.

However, too much caffeine can have negative consequences.

“I'm always aware of that caffeine can actually increase our anxiety, and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” Hinds said.

Caffeine may also affect fertility. According to a study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, caffeine can reduce a woman's chances of becoming pregnant by about 27%

Women who consume caffeine during menopause are more likely to have hot flashes and night sweats.

Experts generally recommend no more than 400 milligrams of coffee a day — that's about four, eight-ounce cups of coffee.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that kids under 12 should avoid caffeine.

Those between the ages of 12 and 18 should have no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day, experts say.

Watch the video above for the full story.