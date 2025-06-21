Professional dancers from NYC conduct dance class

Train with the twins. Professional dancers, Sarah and Katie flew down from the big apple to conduct a dance class this week at step by step dance studio in San Benito. The twin sisters just so happen to also be Radio City Rockettes.

"We're so excited about coming to Texas, we've only been to Texas once before, we were excited to come to a different part of Texas and experience the Valley," said Katie Daniel, Train with the Twins professional dancer and current Rockette.

Dancers partaking in the camp have been enjoying learning from the professionals performing at the highest level.

"I never thought I'd be trained by Rockettes but I just think taking whatever they teach me in will help me in the future if I plan on taking my dance career further than what it is now," said dance camper Victoria Garza.

The visit to the Valley is part of Sarah and Katie's training program called Train with the Twins. During their offseason of being a Rockette, they teach all over the country.

"Our specialty is mainly jazz, and we specialized in technique as well. We love training in technique and I think that's why we love sharing it," said Sarah Daniel, Train with the Twins professional dancer and current Rockette.

On Friday, Step by Step dance studio owner Dr. Kimberly Banda is inviting any Valley dancers to participate in the camp.

"Give the girls an opportunity to learn from world class professionals. They're an inspiration, everyone knows the. We would love the public to come out and dance with them," said Dr. Kimberly Banda.

To sign up, you can click Step By Step dance studio's facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/ share/15ZNwXXGSs/?mibextid= wwXIfr