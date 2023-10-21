Progreso school board president pleads not guilty to cocaine trafficking charges

An official with the city of Progreso faces up to life in prison if convicted of drug trafficking charges.

Progreso ISD school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis was arraigned Thursday on three charges of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Court records show Alanis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Alanis, 40, was arrested Friday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that netted four other arrests, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An indictment accuses Alanis, who also serves as Progreso’s assistant city manager, of conspiring to distribute a total of 147 pounds of cocaine from January 2020 through March 2022.

Jose Rasbel Salas pleaded guilty to similar charges in connection with the trafficking scheme and is awaiting sentencing. Three other individuals — David Gomez Ramos, Gregorio Salinas and Juan Pablo Serrata — are in federal custody in connection with the investigation.

Progreso city attorney Javier Villalobos told Channel 5 News the incident is not related to any city business.

Alanis is set to appear in court next week for his detention hearing. He remains in federal custody.