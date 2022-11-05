x

PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around

Related Story

District 16-5A Division 2 became a lot more interesting with three teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot.

PSJA Memorial threw their helmets in the ring with an upset win over Mission Patriots last Friday, 22-21.

Coach Will Littleton has the program going in the right direction, they’re one win shy of snapping an 11-year playoff draft.

News
PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around
PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around
District 16-5A Division 2 became a lot more interesting with three teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot.... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 02 2022 Nov 2, 2022 Wednesday, November 02, 2022 7:27:00 PM CDT November 02, 2022
Radar
7 Days