PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
PSJA Southwest track and cross country star Yazmin Guerra is signing to run at UTSA.
Guerra is a three-time state qualifier in cross country. In 2022, she placed 14th at the state meet in the 5000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds. She jumped up to eighth in the state in 2023. She's also a four time regional qualifier.
She said she chose UTSA because she had a great connection with her future coach.
"I think I'm the first woman [from PSJA Southwest] for track and cross country to make it to a Division I school,” Guerra said. “I'm immensely proud and grateful. I definitely put in a lot of hours of work swimming, running, a lot of mileage and I think I couldn't have done it without my village right here."
