Raymondville Begins Spraying for Mosquitoes following Flooding

RAYMONDVILLE – The city of Raymondille is just starting to clean up after last week’s floods, but now residents are dealing with an increase of mosquitoes.

Ramiro Rutiaga is visiting Raymondville from Dallas.

He says he’s noticed one major problem in his neighborhood when it comes to flood recovery.

“Being 93 you can't, you can't be outside you know and get bit by mosquitoes; you don't know what kind of diseases it's going to be carrying,” says Rutiaga.

He says he wants to make sure the outside is safe for his mother as well as the neighbors.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the city of Raymondville to see what it’s doing to prepare for the spike in the mosquito population.

Mayor Gilbert Gonzales says the Public Works Department is using its vehicles to spray twice a day.

"We got it going. They sprayed. They're still spraying and we'll continue until the mosquito problem is gone. It shouldn't take but another day or two," he says.

Mayor Gonzales says he has not received any reports of illness connected with the wave of mosquitoes.

