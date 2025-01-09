Raymondville ISD opening wellness center for students and families

A center that will help address the needs of Raymondville ISD students and their families is soon opening.

Students and their families will have direct access to a social services coordinator and specialist at the Raymondville ISD’s Resiliency Center to address mental health concerns.

They can also get help with academics, food and wellness. Services offered will be free.

The Raymondville ISD’s Resiliency Center will be at the district's old LC Smith Elementary campus's cafeteria building.

The district received a more than $500,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency to create the facility and the services offered.

“Really supporting our families in what they need to be successful in school, but also in their household,” Raymondville ISD Deputy Superintendent Benjamin Clinton said.

Parenting classes and a GED program will also be offered at the center.

The services are only available to district students and their families.

The district will be partnering with local organizations to help provide some of the services. LC Smith Elementary School Principal Camille Cavazos is the center's program director.

“We are incredibly proud of the resiliency center, it's gonna bring a lot of hope to our community and empowerment, “Cavazos said.

Cavazos said principals will help identify families that may benefit from the center, but doors are open to all students at the district.

Some services will be available within the next two weeks.

The center is expected to have its grand opening in June 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.