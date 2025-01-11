Raymondville warming center extends operating hours

A warming center in Raymondville has extended its operating hours.

The center said they will stay open as long as this weather sticks around.

The Raymondville mayor and police chief said no one has been using the shelter since it opened Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez said many people have been reaching out asking about space heaters.

He said while there are no space heaters available, if anyone feels it is too cold in their home, the warming shelter on Hidalgo Avenue in front of the old county courthouse will stay open all night.

"We can make accommodations for the ones that come here first. They can stay here, but it's really for people that cant get to the Lyford facility, that they need to stay because they don't have a way over there," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said if there is a demand for more shelter space, he would coordinate with Willacy County officials to open up another shelter in Lyford.

The Raymondville police chief says they are aware of some homeless people that live in the community and is calling on them to use this shelter in order to get out of the cold and wet conditions.