Recent High School Graduate Struck, Killed in Brownsville Crash

BROWNSVILLE – A grieving mother is offering forgiveness after her son was killed in a hit-and-run in Brownsville.

She says her son, Abel Michael Rose, graduated high school on Monday.

The 18-year-old was at a stop light near the 800 block of Boca Chica Boulevard early Wednesday morning when another vehicle slammed into his car, killing him and injuring a passenger.

Detective J.J. Trevino with the Brownsville Police Department says the 25-year-old driver of the other car was hospitalized with a broken hip and knee.

Investigators are looking for more information on a third vehicle, a silver Nissan Titan pickup truck.

3 years ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 4:52:40 PM CDT June 13, 2018
