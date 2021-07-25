Recent High School Graduate Struck, Killed in Brownsville Crash
BROWNSVILLE – A grieving mother is offering forgiveness after her son was killed in a hit-and-run in Brownsville.
She says her son, Abel Michael Rose, graduated high school on Monday.
The 18-year-old was at a stop light near the 800 block of Boca Chica Boulevard early Wednesday morning when another vehicle slammed into his car, killing him and injuring a passenger.
Detective J.J. Trevino with the Brownsville Police Department says the 25-year-old driver of the other car was hospitalized with a broken hip and knee.
Investigators are looking for more information on a third vehicle, a silver Nissan Titan pickup truck.
