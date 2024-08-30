Region One school official testifies during school vouchers hearing in Austin

A Brownsville ISD school board trustee was in Austin to testify against school vouchers during a Texas house committee hearing.

Under the proposed program, parents could use taxpayer money to get a voucher to pay for private schools.

Supporters say the proposal gives parents the option to pick the best education choices for their kids.

Critics say school vouchers would take money away from public schools.

On Monday, Brownsville ISD Trustee and Texas Association of School Boards Legislative Committee member Daniella Lopez Valdez said school districts in the Rio Grande Valley would be affected by the vouchers.

“I strongly recommended my concern and opposition to it because of the trickle-down effects we are facing here in South Texas,” Valdez said. “So it was difficult to get representation up there, but I wanted to make sure our community was represented.”

The push for the school voucher program failed in the House in 2023. It's expected to be discussed again during the next regular legislative session in 2025.