Research suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should avoid vigorous exercise
Related Story
A new study suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should wait at least six months before resuming vigorous exercise.
A study published in JAMA Cardiology, which included 100 people who had recently recovered from the virus, found that 78 had heart problems.
As a result, experts recommend that people recovering from COVID-19 should refrain from vigorous exercise unless they consult with a doctor.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
A new study suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should wait at least six months before resuming vigorous exercise. A... More >>
News Video
-
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Pharr
-
AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam
-
Medical officials bid farewell to military nurses
-
Health official advises parents to get their child vaccinated amid pandemic
-
Donna basketball coach mourns the loss of student killed in hit-and-run accident