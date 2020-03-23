Residents in Colonia Near San Benito Frustrated with High Water Floods
NEAR SAN BENITO – Residents in a Cameron County colonia are fed up with the flooding in their area.
They say county officials know about the problem but have done nothing to fix it.
In addition, many say they’re taking water from the surrounding agricultural fields, which cause them to stay stuck in their homes every time there’s significant rain.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke to the Cameron County administrator who agrees with residents.
He adds the county received grants to fix drainage issues in three colonias, but the Arroyo Estates want’s one of them.
