Restaurante de Edinburg especializado en bagels

By: Naomi De Lucia

First Stop Bagels es un negocio especializado en elaborar bagels en diferentes sabores. 

Los alimentos más vendidos son los sándwiches al estilo bagel vaquero, bagel bob, pach wrap, y sándwich de pesto de pavo.

Ubicación: 310 W McIntyre St, Edinburg. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

