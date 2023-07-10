RGV Humane Society officer microchipping services ahead of 4th of July celebrations
Related Story
With 4th of July set for next week, local animal shelters say now is the time for pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped.
It only takes a few minutes, and it could save your pet if it gets lost and ends up at the shelter.
“You want to make sure that your information is up-to-date,” RGV Humane Society Director Luis Quintanilla said. “…If your animal gets out throughout the holiday, you want to make sure to get them back with you as soon as possible.”
Unlike I.D. tags that can be lost or removed, a microchip is permanent and offers extra protection.
You can get your pet microchipped at the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen for just $10. No appointment is needed, and they’re open seven days a week from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.
News
With 4th of July set for next week, local animal shelters say now is the time for pet owners to... More >>
News Video
-
San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park
-
Hidalgo County judge addresses rumors of construction issues at new county courthouse
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
-
Over 1,000 Brownsville PUB customers without power
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships