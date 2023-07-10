RGV Humane Society officer microchipping services ahead of 4th of July celebrations

With 4th of July set for next week, local animal shelters say now is the time for pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped.

It only takes a few minutes, and it could save your pet if it gets lost and ends up at the shelter.

“You want to make sure that your information is up-to-date,” RGV Humane Society Director Luis Quintanilla said. “…If your animal gets out throughout the holiday, you want to make sure to get them back with you as soon as possible.”

Unlike I.D. tags that can be lost or removed, a microchip is permanent and offers extra protection.

You can get your pet microchipped at the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen for just $10. No appointment is needed, and they’re open seven days a week from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.