RGV Organization Helping Those in Need of Emotional Support
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley organization is helping those in need of support with dealing with trauma.
Local resident Robert Garcia founded the Rio Grande Valley Family and Friends of Murdered Children.
Garcia founded the organization when his brother was murdered in 2013.
He says the organization also helps in the pursuit of justice.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke to Martha Garcia, whose daughter, Jolissa Rangel, was killed in her own apartment.
Jolissa’s case is still under investigation by the Edinburg Police Department.
