RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino

By: Daniella Hernandez

The Lady Panthers girls head basketball coach Griselda Fino is one of the Valley's longest tenure basketball coaches. Fino moved to the Valley in 2002 from New Mexico to become an athletic trainer for Weslaco High.

In 2006, the promotion came to become girls head basketball coach. Nearly two decades later, Fino is still leading the program to yearly success.

"I feel completely blessed. You know it hasn't been easy, it hasn't at all. There's been struggles, there's been high's and there's been lows, but I think through it all there's definitely no place I'd rather be," Weslaco High girls head basketball coach Fino said.

Fino is also a mom off the court to three boys. Her youngest, Panthers sophomore Kai Fino, is already shining on the boys varsity team.

Kai said, "off the court, she's very loving and caring but on the court she's a whole different person. She just pushes me and when you hear Weslaco you think of her, so it feels great to know how much time and effort she's put into this program."

From being a coach on the sidelines, to being a mom in the crowd. Fino describes what being a woman in sports means today.

Fino describes, "Being a woman in sports means leadership. At the end of the day, it means love, it means passion, it means showing up every single day no matter what the circumstances are because we don't get to take days off. I do love what I do but most importantly, I love being a Weslaco Panther."

Watch the video above for the full story.