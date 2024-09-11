Rio Grande City Grulla ISD student arrested following school threat

A student at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD was arrested Monday following a threat made to several school campuses, according to police.

The threat was discovered via a text message sent by a student currently enrolled at the school district, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Police arrested the student following a coordinated effort between the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Police Department, the news release added.

“We also want to encourage parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of posting threatening messages, the danger of sharing those posts, and the panic they can create,” the release stated.