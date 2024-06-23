Rio Grande City man pleads guilty in grandfather’s stabbing death

A 31-year-old Rio Grande City man faces a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in connection with the stabbing death of his grandfather, according to Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez.

Andrew Seale Villalon was arrested on June 2022 on a murder charge after police said he stabbed his grandfather at a home on Kennedy Street and fled the location.

Officers responding to the scene found 81-year-old Joseph Seale dead inside the residence. Villalon was found walking nearby and still had the knife on him when he was arrested, police said in a previous report.

According to Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo, Villalon stabbed Seale following an argument.

Villalon pleaded guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement, Ramirez said. Villalon will be sentenced on June 12.

When reached for comment, Starr County First District Attorney Abel Villarreal Jr. issued the following statement:

"Throughout the plea negotiation process, the District Attorney’s Office remained in close communication with the victim’s family, consulting them regarding the terms of the plea agreement. Today, the defendant pleaded guilty, and the Court has rescheduled the sentencing for June 12, 2024, to allow the victim's family members to present their impact statements. The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to the murder charge, with the State recommending a 40-year prison sentence."

Villarreal also served as the prosecutor in the case.