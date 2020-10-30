Rio Grande City to host 'Drive-Boo' for Halloween
The coronavirus forced local governments across the Rio Grande Valley to prohibit traditional, door-to-door trick or treat for Halloween.
The city of Rio Grande City, though, will offer an alternative: "Drive-Boo."
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the city will host the "Drive-Boo" event at Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park, 1473 E. Stephen Saenz St., Rio Grande City.
The family friendly event will provide Halloween fun while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Participants must stay in their vehicles, wear masks and follow other coronavirus safety guidelines.
Watch the video for the full story.
