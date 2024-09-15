SaberCats Charge Into 4th Round

EDINBURG – One high school, two historic runs.

A week after the Vela softball team reached the 4th round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Vela baseball team has completed the safe feat.

The SaberCats are in the regional semifinals thanks to a series win over Los Fresnos.

At today’s practice, Vela coach Jaime Perez and his team begin their preparations for San Antonio Churchill.

The SaberCats will enter this series having won 19 of their last 20 games.

“Just a lot of hard work,” said Perez. “We’re out here in the grueling heat, long hours. It was a grueling series with Los Fresnos. They just really came together. We faced some big adversity against Los Fresnos. We got some breaks and made some big plays. What do you know? We’re going on to the next round. That’s a lot of fun.”

“It brought us together,” said senior Aaron Galvan. “It helped us out to get the win. We played as a team and that’s what we asked for. Together we can be strong.”

“It felt really great,” said senior Ramsey Amador. “All the team effort we put in. After all we talked about, it’s always as a family. We’re going to go out there and do everything we can to get that win.”

Vela and Churchill will play a best-of-three series that begins Thursday night at 7pm at the Blossom Athletic Center. The series will shift to Edinburg Saturday with a 1pm start at UTRGV. A game 3 will follow if necessary.