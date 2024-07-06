San Benito CISD Election Recount

SAN BENITO--The Cameron County Election's Office has recounted the ballots in two San Benito CISD races.

The races were very close, but a recount didn't change the numbers or outcome. Mary-Lou Garcia beat challenger Mario Silva in the San Benito CISD Trustee Place Five Race by one vote. Joe D. Gonzalez finished eight votes behind Angel Mendez in the Place Seven race.

"When you have large jurisdictions with a lower number of voters, each vote matters even more. In Cameron County, we've seen elections resulted in ties, which is kind of rare. Losing by one vote or winning by one vote is not unheard of," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Two candidates filed a recount request with the Cameron County Elections Office. The Election's Office manually recounted the votes.