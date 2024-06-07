San Benito ISD Coach Charged for Cocaine Possession
MERCEDES – A Rio Grande Valley coach is facing charges after he was arrested over the weekend.
According to Mercedes police, Jacob Gonzalez, a coach at San Benito High School, was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of cocaine, a controlled substance. He was released on bond Saturday.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told there were a total of three arrests in the case and two other people are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Weslaco on charges of distributing an illegal substance.
Police expect to make another arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
