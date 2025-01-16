San Juan commissioners fire city manager
San Juan city leaders voted on Tuesday to fire their city manager.
The city commissioners’ decision is effective immediately. The contract for former San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona was up for renewal in February.
Channel 5 News asked San Juan Mayor Mario Garza why Arjona was fired, but the mayor said he couldn’t comment on that since it was a personnel issue.
“Our city is going to continue going, we are going to move forward business as usual,” Garza said.
San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza was selected to serve as the interim city manager.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
