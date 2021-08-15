San Juan police searching for persons of interest in homicide investigation

San Juan police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

Video released by the police department shows two women exiting a vehicle. One woman is wearing a black shirt and black pants; the other woman is wearing a red shirt, ripped jeans and has long dark-colored hair.

Police say the women are persons of interest in a homicide that took place at the San Juan Shop Plaza located on the 700 block of West Interstate 2 over the weekend.

Police released few details about the case, but according to a probable cause affidavit, two men have already been charged in connection with the case.

Cesar Alexandro Parra, 19, of Donna and Anthony Joseph Ferrer, 17, of Alamo have been charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Bond was set at $800,000 each.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call San Juan police at 956-223-2400.

Cesar Parra (left) and Anthony Joseph Ferrer (right). Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records