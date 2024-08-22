San Perlita ISD temporarily cancels classes following increase in COVID-19 cases

The San Perlita Independent School District announced on Tuesday they will be closing all three schools for the remainder of the week after "numerous staff and students" showed COVID-like symptoms or tested positive for COVID.

San Perlita ISD Superintendent Annette Arredondo said in a news release the closure is out of an abundance of caution since all three schools are in close proximity, and all 55 staff members and 200 students utilize common facilities throughout the day.

"The beginning of the school year saw the typical gatherings of large numbers, both within the district and beyond," Arredondo said in the release. "This measure has been taken to minimize continued exposure."

Arredondo said the district's maintenance staff is in the process of deep cleaning and disinfecting all classrooms, offices and transportation fleet.

"At this time our priority is the health of our staff, students, and community," Arredondo said.

San Perlita ISD Deputy Superintendent Albert Peña said on Monday, 75% of the district’s middle school teachers were out sick.

Schools will reopen on Monday, Aug. 26, at which time all after-school activities and extracurricular activities will resume.

A decision on makeup days will be made next week.

