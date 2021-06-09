Santa Maria Residents Upset after 7 Months Without nearby Postal Service

UPDATE (6/12): The U.S. Postal Service says they apologize for the inconvenience.

In a statement they said, "the safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of the utmost importance to us."

This is after the Santa Maria post office closed seven months ago in an emergency shutdown.

We will provide an update as soon as it becomes available.

------

SANTA MARIA – Santa Maria residents are voicing their concerns after the local post office has remained closed for seven months.

One of the residents, Arcelia Maldonado, says she was used to receiving and sending mail at the U.S. Postal Office in question.

The office closed in November without much notice to post box holders.

Officials told us at that time, it was an emergency shutdown and no one would be allowed inside the building.

Maldonado says she now has to go all the way to Progreso for postal services, sometimes having to pay for rides.

Another resident, Mary Treviño, says having a mailbox in her front yard has worked out but the closure of the post office has affected her in unexpected ways.

"Some of my friends call me and tell me, 'Mary, can you take me to Progreso?’” says Treviño.

Treviño says if an issue had happened at a postal office in a bigger city, it would've been resolved already.

For more information watch the video above.