Santa Rosa's Last Stand

SAN ANTONIO - Santa Rosa ran into a buzz saw in the form of top-ranked Dallas Madison on Thursday in the 3A UIL Basketball Semi-Finals in San Antonio on Thursday.  A lopsided loss ended the Warriors' run to a possible state championship.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva was at the Alamodome, and reported live on the day's game as part of CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 6.

5 years ago Thursday, March 09 2017 Mar 9, 2017 Thursday, March 09, 2017 10:17:43 PM CST March 09, 2017
