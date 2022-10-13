Santa Rosa's Last Stand
SAN ANTONIO - Santa Rosa ran into a buzz saw in the form of top-ranked Dallas Madison on Thursday in the 3A UIL Basketball Semi-Finals in San Antonio on Thursday. A lopsided loss ended the Warriors' run to a possible state championship. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva was at the Alamodome, and reported live on the day's game as part of CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 6.
