Saturday, June 28, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
RGV Red Crowns react to forfeited games
-
Man arrested in connection with stabbing death of domestic partner in Mission
-
Father charged in death of his 3-month-old son after admitting to leaving...
-
Health authority warns of hot car dangers for children following death in...
-
2 'Special Interest Aliens' apprehended in Starr County