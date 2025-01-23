Sea Turtle Inc. expecting major rescue operation for cold-stunned turtles during Arctic blast
Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island said they’re expecting a potential major rescue operation due to the freezing temperatures.
The organization told Channel 5 news they are expecting to come across hundreds of cold-stunned turtles — turtles that have been weakened when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees.
“We are preparing for a large event which could mean hundreds, up to a thousand sea turtles,” Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.
Those who see a turtle on the Laguna Madre Bay that may need help are urged to call Sea Turtle Inc.’s emergency response line at 956-243-4361.
