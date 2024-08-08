Several Veterans Graduate from Hidalgo Co. Program

EDINBURG – A group of Rio Grande Valley veterans graduated from Hidalgo County’s Veterans Treatment Court Program on Wednesday.

Seven veterans were a part of the court’s 18th graduation. The court was established in 2011.

The program gives veterans, who have had run-ins with the law, a chance to have their convictions wiped from their record. But that can only happen if they successfully complete the program.

The court offers veterans mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“What’s next for them is to go out into the world and become functional members of society,” Hidalgo County Veterans Service Officer Felix Rodriguez said. “We have enjoyed many successes because our veterans have graduated from this course and they have found that there are people that care for them.”

Rodriguez said the program helps reduce the chances of a veteran showing up in the legal system again.