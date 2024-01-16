Sheriff's Office: Man accused of walking into Hidalgo County jail with shotgun arrested

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a man accused of walking into the county jail with a shotgun, according to a news release.

Kaleb Arath Lopez was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, officials said the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center was placed on lockdown shortly after midnight after a man walked into the jail's lobby carrying a black shotgun and a white plastic shopping bag.

After entering the jail, authorities said the man mumbled unknown words to a corrections officer and immediately left the premises in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

"[The] Edinburg Police Department had received a call for service regarding a suicidal male subject matching the description of the suspect who entered the Adult Detention Center with a shotgun and also matched the vehicle description," HCSO stated in a news release on Thursday. "A relative of Kaleb stated she overheard Kaleb on the phone 'yelling' at a female friend hours before the incident. It was determined his female friend was incarcerated at the Hidalgo County jail at the time of the incident."

Lopez's bond was set at $15,000.