x

Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals at McAllen Mall

Related Story

MCALLEN - Across the country people are now taking advantage of black Friday sales online and in store.

Online stores are seeing massive sales, now retailers hope to see the same numbers in person as well.

The Plaza Mall handed out free tacos from Taco Palenque and coffee from Starbucks to the first 500 people who showed up to the mall.

The mall will remain open Friday until 9 p.m.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals...
Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals at McAllen Mall
MCALLEN - Across the country people are now taking advantage of black Friday sales online and in store. Online... More >>
1 year ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST November 29, 2019
Radar
7 Days