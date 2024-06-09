Small businesses urged to prepare for hurricane season

Federal agencies are pushing to get business owners ready before a storm strikes during hurricane season.

Federal agencies such as the Small Business Administration help many businesses with recovery efforts.

The SBA says you should consider getting flood insurance immediately because it usually takes 30 days for it to kick-in.

The SBA also recommends getting business interruption insurance that'll help pay for lost sales, wages, and relocation expenses.

A spokesperson says it's important to keep in mind the federal government won't immediately provide help once a major storm passes.

“Unfortunately, they do have to wait until the state requests disaster assistance from the federal government,” SBA spokesperson Javier Caltenco said.

For more information on resources available to small businesses, contact the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.

You can also find more disaster preparedness information online or by calling 1-800-237-3239.