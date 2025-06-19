South Padre Island plans annual 4th of July weekend events
Related Story
Summer fun is in full swing and South Padre Island has so many activities planned for families and visitors.
Visit South Padre Island Marketing and Communications Specialist Mauricio Cervantes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the events planned at the island.
It will be a great time for everyone looking for a quick getaway or just wanting to relax.
For more information on the events, click here.
News
Summer fun is in full swing and South Padre Island has so many activities planned for families and visitors. ... More >>
News Video
-
No injuries reported following explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility
-
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
-
Mission firefighter arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge
-
Bodycam footage of Brownsville officer-involved shooting released
-
Undocumented construction worker reacts to ICE raids across the Valley