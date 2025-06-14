South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids

An alliance of South Texas mayors is committed to the well-being, safety and economic stability of the community amid ongoing immigration enforcement operations, according to a statement.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities, made up of mayors of the cities of McAllen, Mission, Harlingen, Brownsville, Laredo, San Antonio, Edinburg and Weslaco, issued a Thursday statement saying they are actively working to “gather accurate information to better understand the scope and purpose of these federal efforts.”

“These actions are being carried out solely by federal authorities, and our municipal governments were neither informed of nor consulted about these operations in advance,” the statement says.

The statement noted that local law enforcement agencies are not involved in these federal operations.

The statement comes as Homeland Security Investigations announced the arrest of four undocumented people in south Padre Island as part of a worksite enforcement operation.

One of the individuals arrested is a confirmed member of the Paisa gang, HSI said.

Additional details were not provided.

“The current lack of communication and transparency has led to confusion, concern, and operational disruptions, particularly for small businesses that are the backbone of our local economies,” the statement reads. “Our responsibility is to advocate for the residents and businesses of our cities and ensure their voices are represented. We respectfully urge our federal partners to enhance coordination and communication with local leadership so we may continue to lead effectively and clearly.”

In a video published Thursday afternoon on social media, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos issued similar concerns.

Villalobos noted that while unlawful border crossings are at a 10-year low, border cities need to focus on promoting arts and culture and bolstering economic development, instead of implementing federal immigration policy.

“While I support efforts that continue to secure our borders, it is also my duty to ensure that we provide our communities with every opportunity for success,” Villalobos said. “Therefore, I urge the federal government to explore options for lawful employment for all law-abiding people in the United States… There should be pathways to employment now, and let the federal government discuss citizenship later.”

Read the full statement from the South Texas Alliance of Cities below:

"The South Texas Alliance of Cities is aware of the ongoing immigration enforcement operations being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in various parts of our region. We have heard from local business owners and community members who are understandably concerned about the disruptions to their daily lives and livelihoods.

We want to respectfully clarify that our local law enforcement agencies are not involved in these federal operations and are not engaged in the enforcement of federal immigration policies. These actions are being carried out solely by federal authorities, and our municipal governments were neither informed of nor consulted about these operations in advance.

As mayors, we remain committed to the well-being, safety, and economic stability of our communities. The current lack of communication and transparency has led to confusion, concern, and operational disruptions, particularly for small businesses that are the backbone of our local economies.

We are actively working to gather accurate information to better understand the scope and purpose of these federal efforts. Our responsibility is to advocate for the residents and businesses of our cities and ensure their voices are represented. We respectfully urge our federal partners to enhance coordination and communication with local leadership so we may continue to lead effectively and clearly.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities stands united in our commitment to the rule of law, public safety, economic strength, and the trust of our communities. We welcome the opportunity for dialogue rooted in mutual respect and transparency to better serve our community.

— The Coalition of Mayors South Texas Alliance of Cities"