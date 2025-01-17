SpaceX set to make first launch of the year at Boca Chica

SpaceX is making their third attempt to launch their starship for the first time this year.

Due to weather conditions, the launch was rescheduled twice. If the weather allows it, the launch will happen around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Both locals and visitors have been waiting for this for nearly a week.

This time around, SpaceX is looking at a redesign that includes new heat shields to limit damage when the starship returns to the earth's atmosphere.

Along with a test of new technology, this rocket is going to carry mock Starlink satellites that will deploy in space as a suborbital test.

If all goes well, the starship and satellite simulators will travel halfway around the world and eventually splash down in the Indian Ocean.

These launches are part of the company's mission to get the first humans on Mars. SpaceX also has a billion dollar partnership with NASA to go back to the moon as soon as 2027.

It's something that visitors are excited to see from South Padre Island.

A reminder to anyone heading to watch the launch, Isla Blanca Park officially opened its doors to visitors at 6 a.m. and the boat ramp at the park will be temporarily closed for safety reasons. It will open back up once the launch ends and authorities are given the green light.

Millions will be tuning in to watch the 7th launch from Boca Chica. SpaceX will start a special broadcast 30 minutes before the launch is set to happen on their social media platforms.

Watch the video above for the full story.