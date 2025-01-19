Spectators in Matamoros witness SpaceX’s seventh Starship launch

There was a lot of enthusiasm for what’s happening at SpaceX south of the border.

A crowd of spectators gathered Thursday in the city of Matamoros along the beach of Playa Bagdad, about five miles from the launch site in Boca Chica.

The crowd was witnessing SpaceX’s seventh launch of their Starship vehicle.

The far north point of Playa Bagdad has one of the closest and clearest views of the launch pad.

For Thursday’s launch, Mexican authorities closed down access to the beach as far as a mile and half.

Channel 5 News got access to go past the civilian checkpoint, and past the iconic “Faro Bagdad” lighthouse on the beach.

From there, there was a view of the launch pad, and the mouth of the Rio Grande that separates the two countries.

Those in the crowd said Thursday’s successful takeoff was an inspiration.

“I don’t have words, it’s incredible,” Moises Correa said in Spanish. “Matamoros is a privileged site to have a front row to see this.”

The rocket’s booster returned to the launch pad, and with it two sonic booms that startled even those who expected it in the area.

SpaceX later said that the Starship vehicle broke apart following the launch.

