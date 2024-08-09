Spectrum opens new call center in Pharr, looking to fill 200 positions

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Spectrum said it’s investing in the Rio Grande Valley, and they’ve hired 200 people for their new call center in Pharr.

"We have found a lot of success. We have over 2,000 employees in the Valley here, with a couple of call centers here already in existence," Spectrum Vice President of Retention Gabriella Ponce said. "We just find that there is a really hardworking and dedicated workforce in this area."

Spectrum is working to hire the remaining 200 positions that are available at their new call center by the end of 2024. Some of those job duties include putting on those headphones and answering customers’ questions.

“This particular location is going to hire retention employees, we deal with existing customers who already have services with us,” ponce said.

Starting hourly pay is $18 an hour, plus commission and applicants must be fluent in Spanish.

Spectrum will be hosting a hiring fair on Thursday at 1300 Maco Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We are looking forward to seeing individuals come in on Thursday and be prepared for onsite interviews," Ponce said. "Bring your resume, and for those who can't come in person, you can apply online."

Anyone interested can apply early by clicking here.