x

Spring Football: PSJA North

Related Story

PHARR - Time is running out on the current school year, but before books are put away for the summer, there will be another season of spring football practices.  Not every Valley school chooses to take on spring workouts.  For those that do, CHANNEL 5 SPORTS produces profiles of the teams with the players and coaches speaking in their own words.  This report focuses on PSJA North.

News
Spring Football: PSJA North
Spring Football: PSJA North
PHARR - Time is running out on the current school year, but before books are put away for the summer,... More >>
5 years ago Monday, May 08 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08, 2017 11:59:13 PM CDT May 08, 2017
Radar
7 Days