Starr-Camargo international bridge expansion project signed into law

President Joe Biden has given his approval for a Starr County international bridge expansion.

The Starr-Camargo International Bridge connects Rio Grande City with Camargo, Tamaulipas. The bridge currently only has two lanes, but eventually will have 14 lanes, and a rail line could also be added.

The owner of the bridge says that construction does have a time limit.

"All 14 lanes have to be built in a 65-year period. Now that sounds like a long time, but in bridge building as anybody knows, it takes several years after you negotiate payment with banks, and we don't have a tax base, so we have to make deals with banks," Starr-Camargo Bridge owner Sam Vale said.

Because the bridge is privately owned, this project will not cost any taxpayer money and will be funded completely by tolls.

Watch the video above for the full story.