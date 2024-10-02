Starr-Camargo international bridge expansion project signed into law
President Joe Biden has given his approval for a Starr County international bridge expansion.
The Starr-Camargo International Bridge connects Rio Grande City with Camargo, Tamaulipas. The bridge currently only has two lanes, but eventually will have 14 lanes, and a rail line could also be added.
The owner of the bridge says that construction does have a time limit.
"All 14 lanes have to be built in a 65-year period. Now that sounds like a long time, but in bridge building as anybody knows, it takes several years after you negotiate payment with banks, and we don't have a tax base, so we have to make deals with banks," Starr-Camargo Bridge owner Sam Vale said.
Because the bridge is privately owned, this project will not cost any taxpayer money and will be funded completely by tolls.
