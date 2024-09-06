Student of the Week: Ricardo Elizondo

At just 17-years-old, Ricardo Elizondo, better known as Ric, has accomplished many goals.

He's a dedicated senior year at McAllen High School with a talent for photography.

Ric's passion for capturing the perfect shot began his sophomore year when he first joined the yearbook class.

"I just really worked at it, different angles, different editing styles, and I just really got into it, what I did, taking pictures or just writing in the book," Ric said.

His keen eye for details and dedication, earning him the title of head photographer.

"Senior year, I was like, okay this is the year, I need to get head photographer," Ric said.

But Ric's talents go beyond the lens. He's also a first year band student.

"I play 5th bass, I march 5th bass, so the biggest one. My back hurts most days, but it's worth it, I really do enjoy what I do," Ric said.

But his ear for music doesn't stop there.

Last year, Ric taught himself how to play three different instruments while in mariachi. His JV group earned Division 1 as a first year group.

Despite his accomplishments, Ric's journey hasn't been easy.

"When I was in 6th grade I lost my dad, he passed away, and then when I got to freshman year my mom was really, really sick. She struggles in and out of the hospital," Ric said. "Unfortunately, my mom passed away June 4, 2022, so it was right after freshman year ended. I take a lot of inspiration from my mom and dad. My mom was a really strong woman for sure, she did a lot for me."

Despite these unimaginable losses, Ric continues to demonstrate incredible strength and perseverance.

His teachers witness to his hard work.

"He's got a great work ethic and again just a positive work attitude, and he brings that with him every single day," McAllen High School Head Band Director Noel De La Cruz said.

As for his future, Ric has big dreams of becoming a sports analyst. Something he hopes will make his parents proud.

Ric's dedication and perseverance makes him this week's student of the week.