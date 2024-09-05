x

Students Evacuated from Classroom after Sprinkler System Goes Off Unexpectedly

By: Frank McCaffrey

RIO GRANDE CITY – A classroom sprinkler system went off unexpectedly at a school in Rio Grande City.

The assistant principal at Ringgold Middle School, Hernan Garza, says the students were initially evacuated outside the building when the sprinkler went off.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with a grandmother who is concerned for her grandchildren, as well as the students she tutors.

She says she wonders how often the fire alarms are inspected and wants to know when the schools will notify the parents about these incidents.

