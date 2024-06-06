Sunny Glen Children's Home prepares for first ever Fatherhood Festival
Father's Day is almost here and as people get ready to celebrate all the hardworking dads, one non-profit is working to raise awareness about the important role fathers play in the family.
Sunny Glen Children's Home Lead Clinician Juan Hernandez speaks with Dina Herrera Garza on all the details of their first ever Fatherhood Festival.
The 1st Annual Fatherhood Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at the Poenisch Counseling Center in San Benito.
For more information, contact Hernandez at 956-399-5356 or email at juan.hernandez@sunnyglen.org.
