Surveillance video shows masked man point gun at store clerk in Mission

Surveillance video from a store in Mission shows the moment a masked suspect points a gun at a store clerk while his accomplices rob the store.
According to a news release from the city of Mission, three men stormed into the Vape city smoke shop on 219 E. Exp. 83 at about 1:45 a.m. Friday.
The suspects made off with all the money from the register and several items from the store.
Authorities believe the suspects are involved in robberies in other cities, the release stated.
“Mission police officers are working closely with those agencies to track down the suspects,” according to the release.
Those with information on the identity of the suspects are urged to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.
