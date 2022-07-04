Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal
The case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife will go to trial in the fall.
Richard Ford rejected a plea deal Friday that said he would receive a life sentence if he pled guilty to the charge of capital murder.
Ford is accused of kidnapping Melissa Banda from her McAllen home and then dumping her body in a rural area near Donna on August 2020.
Ford’s trial is scheduled to begin November 11.
