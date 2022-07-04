x

Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal

Related Story

The case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife will go to trial in the fall.

Richard Ford rejected a plea deal Friday that said he would receive a life sentence if he pled guilty to the charge of capital murder.

Ford is accused of kidnapping Melissa Banda from her McAllen home and then dumping her body in a rural area near Donna on August 2020.

Ford’s trial is scheduled to begin November 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
State recommends life in prison for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife
No death penalty for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife
McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife pleads not guilty
McAllen man indicted on capital murder charge after ex-wife's death
Sheriff: missing McAllen woman found dead
McAllen police search for missing woman, last seen with ex-husband

News
Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea...
Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal
The case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife will go to trial in the fall. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Saturday, July 02, 2022 6:45:00 PM CDT July 02, 2022
Radar
7 Days