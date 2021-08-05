x

Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested

Related Story

The Pharr Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting has been located and arrested.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Pharr police responded to the 700 block of West Coyote Trail regarding a shooting where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

In a news release, police identified the suspect as Jesus Alberto Hernandez Jr. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the 40-year-old stepdad shot his 24-year-old stepson. 

Hernandez was located and arrested at a motel in McAllen, the department said.

The 24-year-old was taken to DHR, where he died from his injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

News
Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested
Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested
The Pharr Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting has been located and arrested. At about 2... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 03 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Tuesday, August 03, 2021 2:49:00 PM CDT August 03, 2021
Radar
7 Days