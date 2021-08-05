Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested
The Pharr Police Department says the suspect in a deadly shooting has been located and arrested.
At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Pharr police responded to the 700 block of West Coyote Trail regarding a shooting where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
In a news release, police identified the suspect as Jesus Alberto Hernandez Jr. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the 40-year-old stepdad shot his 24-year-old stepson.
Hernandez was located and arrested at a motel in McAllen, the department said.
The 24-year-old was taken to DHR, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
