Suspected drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville
Related Story
A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested following a hit-and-run involving a 70-year-old male bicyclist in Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.
The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Frontage Road and Lago Road.
Luna said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive cyclist lying on the road. Preliminary information revealed that the cyclist was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to Luna. The driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.
Luna said the pursuit ended in Los Fresnos and the female driver was taken into custody. A driving while intoxicated investigation is currently underway.
The cyclist was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
News Video
-
14-year-old facing manslaughter charge following deadly Brownsville shooting; gun owner also charged
-
'You can sense my frustration:' Starr County judge reacts to newly announced...
-
Hidalgo County now offering low-cost lab work and health screenings
-
Mission unveils new fire trucks
-
Edinburg receives state funding for upgrades at Memorial Park
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian
-
UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment
-
RGC Lady Rattlers softball team coming off a historic season
-
PSJA Bears baseball looking to repeat undefeated district season and Elite 8...
-
PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship