Suspected drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville

A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested following a hit-and-run involving a 70-year-old male bicyclist in Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Frontage Road and Lago Road.

Luna said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive cyclist lying on the road. Preliminary information revealed that the cyclist was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to Luna. The driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

Luna said the pursuit ended in Los Fresnos and the female driver was taken into custody. A driving while intoxicated investigation is currently underway.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.