Symposium held to address Valley water supply

The Rio Grande Valley's water woes were front and center during a water symposium led by Valley State Representative Terry Canales.

Water experts and local officials met in Pharr for the first ever water symposium to talk about the growing water concerns in the area.

"We have to talk about water. We don't have enough, we're not doing enough," Canales said. "We have cities in decline because we have lack of water, that should be a wake-up call ladies and gentlemen. That should wake every single one of you up to say you can no longer construct because we don't have water. If that's not scary, I don't know what will scare you."

Irrigation districts and water utilities also spoke about their needs. They are now using less water while trying to maintain budgets.

The Rio Grande is the source of water for 90 percent of this region. Several utilities are now working towards pumping groundwater and processing it through reverse osmosis systems called RO.

"Right now, we're doing probably about 25 percent RO, versus the surface. I hope within the next five to seven years we'll be doing 50 to 60 percent of that," North Alamo Water Supply Corporation General Manager Steven Sanchez said.

In June, the two reservoirs that serve the Valley reached their lowest points ever. Mexico is behind on contributions to the river and irrigation districts, and farmers have a fraction of the water they used to at their disposal.

State leaders see the problems discussed at the symposium as a major development issue.

On the federal side, Commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission Dr. Maria Elena Giner says the state department and the U.S. ambassador are reaching out to Mexico.

She says the problem also lies with the American rivers that feed the Rio Grande. Giner says those deliveries are two thirds of what they were, and Mexico's contribution is only a piece of the pie.

Cities are being asked to conserve, and leaders hope they can work together to conserve and find new water supplies.