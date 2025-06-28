Texas Department of Criminal Justice taking over Willacy County Jail

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice received funding this legislative session to assume operations of several jails, including Willacy County Jail, according to a news release.

The news release said the acquired facilities will no longer be privately owned, and all current employees are encouraged to apply for their jobs again. Recruiters are visiting the facilities and collecting applications from current employees.

The TDCJ will be conducting two virtual transition seminars for staff, according to the news release. Current employees will also be subject to a re-evaluation of their backgrounds for any new disqualifying issues.