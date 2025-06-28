x

Texas Department of Criminal Justice taking over Willacy County Jail

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice received funding this legislative session to assume operations of several jails, including Willacy County Jail, according to a news release.

The news release said the acquired facilities will no longer be privately owned, and all current employees are encouraged to apply for their jobs again. Recruiters are visiting the facilities and collecting applications from current employees.

The TDCJ will be conducting two virtual transition seminars for staff, according to the news release. Current employees will also be subject to a re-evaluation of their backgrounds for any new disqualifying issues.

News
Texas Department of Criminal Justice taking over...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice taking over Willacy County Jail
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice received funding this legislative session to assume operations of several jails, including Willacy County... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 Thursday, June 26, 2025 2:38:00 PM CDT June 26, 2025
Radar
7 Days