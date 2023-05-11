x

'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free

Related Story

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez has had a successful coaching career, winning over 200 games during his nine years with the Sabercats.

His most recent victory -- and his most important one -- happened off the field. He shares his journey on miraculously becoming cancer-free before his scheduled surgery in Houston. Watch video above for more:

News
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach...
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez has had a successful coaching career, winning over 200 games... More >>
2 weeks ago Thursday, April 20 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Thursday, April 20, 2023 1:15:00 PM CDT April 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days